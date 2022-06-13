Nearly $1.6 million earmarked for Lafayette, Wantage bridges

Sussex County will receive nearly $1.6 million from New Jersey’s Transportation Trust Fund to help pay for bridge work throughout the county, including three bridges in Wantage Township.

“I love getting that money,” Commissioner Chris Carney said at the June 8 Sussex County Commissioners meeting. “It’s always nice to bring it back here.”

Bridge L-04, which carries County Route 663 over Paulins Kill in Lafayette, will receive $450,000. Construction is expected to begin around Aug. 1 and traffic will be detoured for the duration. Warbasse Junction will be open to local traffic only.

The replacement of Bridge X-50, which carries Oil City Road over a branch of the Wallkill River in Wantage, will received $400,000. Bridge X-48, which carries Mudtown Road over Clove Brook in Wantage, will receive $350,000, and the replacement of Bridge X-43, which carries County Road 641 over Clove Brook, received $359,133.

Overall, the state Dept. of Transportation has dedicated $47.3 million in fiscal year 2022 for transportation projects around the state.