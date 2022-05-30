Warbasse Junction bridge work to temporarily shut roadway

The Sussex County Commissioners on May 23 unanimously awarded a $1.9 million contract to replace the Warbasse Junction bridge over Paulins Kill in Lafayette.

The contract, worth $1,919,222, was awarded to Sparwick Contracting, Inc. The contract will be paid by grants from 2019, 2021 and 2022, covering $1,887,298. The remaining $31,924 will be paid for from 2017 County Capital.

The county received four bids, the lowest was from Grade Construction for $1.765,346.13, but was disqualified after the company was found “non-responsive” by the Office of Purchasing.

Sparwick was the second lowest bidder and found to be responsive.

County commissioners also approved closing the bridge while it is being replaced. The project will necessitate the closure of Warbasse Junction Road, requiring a detour along Route 94, Route 15, Sunset Inn Road, Lawrence Road and the County Highway within Lafayette, Newton and Andover Township.

The commissioners also approved an easement from a Lafayette family so it could conduct related construction work required beyond the existing right-of-way. The easement will terminate on Jan. 1, 2025, or the project’s completion, whichever is first to occur.

It was unclear when the work would take place.