Campagna’s Winter Portrait named Best in Show at photo expo

Mia Campagna won Best in Show honors at the Fifth Annual Wallkill Valley Photo Expo at Wallkill Valley Regional High School on Thursday.

Her evocative portrait of a cold winter morning earned 89 ballots in the popular vote. Campagna also received a $200 credit to Rose City Framers to have her piece professionally framed.

Lilia Mansour was named the Paul Michael Kane Scholarship recipient for her striking photograph of a spiral staircase, recognized for its exceptional composition and creativity.

The Staff Choice Award went to Brennen Waters for his long-exposure night sky image, selected for its strong technical skill and artistic vision.

The People’s Choice Award was presented to Juliana Godinez for her vivid street-car photograph, which captured the attention of viewers throughout the event.

All winners received a swag bag of prizes and a one-year student membership to the Sparta Camera Club.