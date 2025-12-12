x
Campagna’s Winter Portrait named Best in Show at photo expo

Hamburg. The 5th Annual Wallkill Valley Photo Expo celebrated standout work from student photographers, honoring winners across four categories including Best in Show, Staff Choice, People’s Choice and the Paul Michael Kane Scholarship.

| 12 Dec 2025 | 12:31
    Mia Campagna won Best in Show award. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Photographic Excellence Award went to Lily Mansour. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Mikayla Cherry of East Orange stands near her photo, Moving Forward. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

Mia Campagna won Best in Show honors at the Fifth Annual Wallkill Valley Photo Expo at Wallkill Valley Regional High School on Thursday.

Her evocative portrait of a cold winter morning earned 89 ballots in the popular vote. Campagna also received a $200 credit to Rose City Framers to have her piece professionally framed.

Lilia Mansour was named the Paul Michael Kane Scholarship recipient for her striking photograph of a spiral staircase, recognized for its exceptional composition and creativity.

The Staff Choice Award went to Brennen Waters for his long-exposure night sky image, selected for its strong technical skill and artistic vision.

The People’s Choice Award was presented to Juliana Godinez for her vivid street-car photograph, which captured the attention of viewers throughout the event.

All winners received a swag bag of prizes and a one-year student membership to the Sparta Camera Club.