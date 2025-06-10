Township celebrates bicentennial

Stillwater celebrated its 200th birthday Saturday, June 7 in an all-day celebration that took residents back to a simpler time.

Bystanders leaned against a picket fence and listened as the Long Hill String Band played tunes on the front porch of a local home amid the foxgloves and rain-covered grass.

Families dressed in old-fashioned garb, such as top hats, white bonnets, floral dresses and lace skirts, made their way down Main Street as the rain turned to a drizzle, and the sun returned.

Two black horses adorned with silver reins pulled a red carriage full of people down the street past traditional artisans who were woodworking, making straw hats, sewing, weaving, and selling herbal remedies and baked goods.

The celebration began at 10 a.m., and as it neared 11, folks began to make their way to Whitehall Farm for the re-enactment of the founding of the town.

Four rows of folding chairs faced the podium beneath an enormous maple tree on the lawn of the home where it all began.

A bugler played and members of the community began to share stories about the town. Local historians described the founding of the township, and Deborah Drumm, president of the Historical Society of Stillwater Township, called on mayors of neighboring towns to sign a proclamation to re-enact the town’s birth.

State Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, R-24, read a proclamation from the Legislature honoring the bicentennial. He said Stillwater represents small-town America, something that he has vowed to protect.

Roy Knutsen, the current owner of Whitehall Farm, portrayed Stillwater’s first mayor, Nathan Shafer. He held up the proclamation in its bright red folder and showed it to the people after officials signed it with quills made of feathers.

The bugler played, the flag was raised, and bells rang out in the distance.

Mayor Lisa Chammings said, “Main Street Stillwater is the life of our township along with Middleville and Swartswood.”

Throughout her speech, she compared the town “then” and “now” and mentioned some of the families who have lived there for generations as well as some of the newer residents who have helped to preserve the history of Stillwater.

Roy and Sue Knutsen said Whitehall Farm was called the mansion when the town was young. They said they live in a “wonderful, special home in a special town,” adding that what makes their historic home so special is the fact that “the people are wonderful.”

Then and now

Along the street, one vendor, Michael Montella of Campagna Coffee Co., displayed the perfect marriage of “then” and “now” as he sold coffee and tea. His store is a few miles up the road and was a general store starting in 1837.

Campagna means countryside in Italian. He grew up in Stillwater in an Italian family that gardened and ate fresh food.

The shop is known as a “cafe farm stop” and also sells fresh local produce. Its coffee blends, such as Gin Stop and “1837,” reflect the rich history of the place where they are now brewed.

The doors of local shops were open and displayed historical artifacts, such as a printing press Mark Twain once used.

A bountiful collection of local history was to be found in the historical society building, which was the old schoolhouse, or the Academy. It’s just down the road from the current Stillwater Township Elementary School.

The old general store, which is now the Stillwater Cafe, sold food while local girls dressed in flowery dresses taught young children how to make straw dolls out front.

As the day progressed, there was a parade, entertainment, children’s activities and fireworks scheduled at dusk.