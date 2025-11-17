x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

SCEDP honors local businesses, leaders

Newton. The Sussex County Economic Development Partnership recognized local businesses, community leaders, and municipalities for excellence and innovation at its 2025 Economic Development Awards.

| 17 Nov 2025 | 02:09
    Anthony Berardi, County Commissioner Jill Space and Alex Berardi posing for me. Berardi Building Co., LLC, won the Redevelopment Award.
    Anthony Berardi, County Commissioner Jill Space and Alex Berardi posing for me. Berardi Building Co., LLC, won the Redevelopment Award. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Jason Fuchs and Kerri Marino are shown. Krogh’s Restaurant and Bar won the Business Expansion Award.
    Jason Fuchs and Kerri Marino are shown. Krogh’s Restaurant and Bar won the Business Expansion Award. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Jason Fuchs of Krogh’s Restaurant and Bar speaks. Krogh’s won the Business Expansion Award.
    Jason Fuchs of Krogh’s Restaurant and Bar speaks. Krogh’s won the Business Expansion Award. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Kristy Vait of Curd &amp; Cleaver is shown with her New Business Award.
    Kristy Vait of Curd & Cleaver is shown with her New Business Award. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Corey Brown and Braden Leen of Sussex County YMCA Pickleball Center are shown. They won a New Business Award.
    Corey Brown and Braden Leen of Sussex County YMCA Pickleball Center are shown. They won a New Business Award. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Jackie DeCataldo, Nissivocia LLP, and Sean Spender, The Laughing Goat Coffee Company, are shown.,
    Jackie DeCataldo, Nissivocia LLP, and Sean Spender, The Laughing Goat Coffee Company, are shown., ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

The Sussex County Economic Development Partnership honored local businesses and community leaders at the 2025 Economic Development Awards on Nov. 14, at North Shore House in Newton.

Winners of this year’s awards included:

New Business Award: Curd & Cleaver; Sussex County YMCA Pickleball Center;

Business Expansion Award: Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub;

Redevelopment Award: Berardi Building Company LLC;

Business Advocacy Award: Sean Hyland, Norwescap; Sussex County Community College;

Municipal Award: Vernon Township;

Business Investment Award: Perona Farms;

Economic Innovation Award: The Ampersand Inn;

Training and Workforce Development Award: County of Sussex – Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Program;

Environmental Leadership Award: The New Jersey School of Conservation;

Distinctive Leadership Award: Daniel Beatty, First Hope Bank; Thomas S. Russo Jr., Town of Newton;

Longevity Award: R.S. Phillips Steel LLC;

The awards recognize outstanding contributions to economic growth, innovation, and community development in Sussex County.