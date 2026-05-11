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American Legion hosts Cinco de Mayo celebration
Franklin. The Franklin American Legion Post 132 held a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 8.
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 11 May 2026 | 01:13
Joe McGaughran and Barbara Shuhnicki, both of Franklin, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Frank Hennion of Franklin poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Mike and Laura McCormick of Sussex pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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