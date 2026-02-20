John S. Cuozzo, a beloved resident of Lafayette Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2026, at the age of 79.

Born in Jersey City on May 7, 1946, John lived a life defined by music, laughter, and unwavering dedication to his students and community. He graduated from college in 1968 and soon began what would become a remarkable career in music education. John first taught at Hoboken High School for several years before joining Kittatinny Regional High School, where he devoted 29 years to shaping young musicians and nurturing a deep appreciation for the musical arts. He retired in 2004, leaving behind an enduring legacy within the school and the countless students he inspired.

A gifted conductor and arranger, John shared his talents well beyond the classroom. He spent countless summers at the esteemed Interlochen Center for the Arts, inspiring hopeful musicians from across the country. His distinguished career included guest conducting at Carnegie Hall and directing numerous New Jersey All-State Orchestras, Operas, and Broadway shows. His musical arrangements were performed at notable events nationwide. To call John an accomplished maestro scarcely captures the depth of his talent and influence.

Beyond his professional achievements, John was deeply committed to service. As a longtime member of the Newton Rotary Club, he generously supported charitable initiatives, particularly those benefiting children in need. John was also known for being a very avid reader and for his love of history. A jokester at heart, John’s quick wit and animated storytelling brought smiles and laughter to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

John leaves fond memories to his sister, Diane O’Reilly; his brother, James Cuozzo and wife Barbara Hennig; his niece, Kristen O’Reilly; his nephew, Marc O’Reilly and wife Julie; his nephew Daniel O’Reilly; his great-nephews, Kevin and Hudson; his great-nieces, Kaitlyn and Skylar; as well as many extended family members and cherished friends who will miss him dearly.

John’s life was truly a symphony — rich with music, laughter, and love — and his memory will continue to resonate in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 27, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. John’s Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main Street in Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newton Rotary Club (1046 Route 521, Newton, NJ 07860)