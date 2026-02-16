Anne R. Kappelmeier, a kind-hearted and selfless soul, passed away on Feb. 13, 2026, at the age of 85. Born on Sept. 19, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York. Anne was a beloved resident of Lafayette, New Jersey.

Anne was the devoted and cherished wife of John Kappelmeier, who survives her. Their marriage of 64 years was a beautiful testament to enduring love, partnership, and deep devotion. Together, they built a life rich in laughter, faith, and countless treasured memories that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew them.

She was a loving and proud mother to her children: Christopher and his wife, Raquel, Thomas and his wife, Sheila, and Lorraine Bickhardt and her husband, Craig. Anne’s greatest joy was her family, and she embraced her role as mother, grandmother, and aunt with boundless love and unwavering support.

Her precious legacy continues through her adored grandchildren: John, Lauren, Madeline, Andrew, Lydia, Alexandra, C.J. and Ashlee and her husband, Nicholas. Each of them was a source of immense pride and happiness, and she treasured every moment spent with them.

Anne was predeceased by her beloved parents, Vito and Angela M. (Intrabartilo) Catalano, whose love and guidance shaped the remarkable woman she became.

Anne’s early life was spent in Brooklyn, where she was born and raised, then eventually moved to New Jersey in 1970. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. John’s University. Her career as a teacher began in the City of New York at St. Michael’s PS 145.

For 34 years, Anne was a beloved educator and director at Redeemer Lutheran Preschool in Newton, NJ. She devoted herself wholeheartedly to the children and families she served, touching countless young lives with her patience, kindness, and gentle guidance. Her classroom was a place of warmth, encouragement, and joyful discovery. Even after her retirement in 2009, the impact of her dedication to early childhood education continued to be felt throughout the community.

Anne was a longtime member of the St. Joseph R.C. Church, where she was an active Columbiette, a member of the choir, and volunteered countless hours at the Father Michael J. Burke Thrift Shop. She also served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Joseph as well as the Newton Medical Center. Anne was a Girl Scout Leader and coached cheerleading for her daughter. Her involvement at Pope John XXIII Regional High School’s concession stand, affectionately known as “Annie’s Shack”, was a testament to her dedication. Everything Anne did, she poured her heart into.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St, Newton, NJ. Anne will be laid to rest in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, 137-151 Route 206, Newton, N.J., following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St, Newton, NJ 07860, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Anne’s life was a celebration of love, community, and selflessness. Her legacy will continue to inspire all who knew her.