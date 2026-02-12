Jacqueline A. Maness, 35, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Newton, Jacqueline was a lifelong resident of Franklin. She graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School in 2008 and went on to pursue her Associate’s Degree in Accounting at Sussex County Community College. Jacqueline was just one semester away from completing her Bachelor’s Degree at Ramapo College. Over the years, she was employed as a Medicaid Specialist in Newton and as a Waitress at Tony’s Restaurant and Bar in Stockholm. Most recently, she was the proud owner and operator of All Purrfectly Clean in Franklin. Jacqueline had a beautifully creative spirit and found true happiness in crafts and painting, taking pride in everything she made with her hands. She loved peaceful days by the pool, soaking up the sun and swimming—simple moments that brought her comfort and calm. A true people person, Jacqueline’s greatest joy was her family and friends, and she especially cherished picnics filled with laughter, shared stories, and time spent together. She carried a deep love for her father and missed him dearly, keeping his memory close to her heart. Known for her stubborn determination, Jacqueline never gave up on anything and took great pride in seeing things through. Her contagious laugh could light up a room and will be fondly remembered by all who heard it. Independent and full of personality, she was often seen driving around town on her electric scooter, happily honking her horn at friends and familiar faces along the way. Jacqueline will be remembered for her warmth, resilience, creativity, and the joy she brought to those around her. She was predeceased by her loving father, Brian C. Maness, in 2020. She is survived by her mother, Terrie L. (Slate) Maness of Franklin; her brother, Brian D. Maness and his wife, Stephanie, of Nutley; her “nephew,” Kevin Donnelly of Franklin; her aunt, Emma “Mimi” Slate of Franklin; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. A celebration of Jacqueline’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the Franklin Fire House, 137 Buckwheat Road, Franklin, NJ. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.