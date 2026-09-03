Claire M. Kranz, 95, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, at her residence at the Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville. She was born in Brooklyn, New York to her late parents Gustav and Dorothea J. Hoppe.

Claire earned her associates degree at Nassau Community College at the age of 53 and went on to be the assistant superintendent of business at the Garden City Public Schools. She rose to the occasion when her husband, Charles died early, leaving her to raise her two then teenage daughters. She dedicated herself to supporting her family on her own. Claire always had a smile and a kind word along with a sharp wit that stayed with her throughout her life.

She could often be found singing. Claire was a lifelong barber shopper with a beautiful tenor voice with Sweet Adeline’s and Harmony in Motion. She was also a choir member at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church. Here, she was a dedicated servant to our Lord and the congregation there, serving in many different roles.

Claire is predeceased by her parents Gustav and Dorothea J. Hoppe, her husband Charles Kranz, her brother Wilbur G. Hoppe, and her grandson Timothy Rosal. She is also predeceased by her in-laws Rose and Henry Kranz, and her sister-in-law Margaret L. Kranz.

Claire is survived by her two daughters Kathy Baumann and her husband Stephen J. Baumann and Margaret Kranz (John). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Stepheni Baumann (Josep), TJ Baumann (Jordan), Steven Rosal (Leia), Christopher Rosal (Carol-An). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Theodore, Martí, Sage, Jackson, and Gia Claire as well as nieces, Ellen and Glenda and nephew, Rand and her sister-in-law Beverly Hoppe.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Holy Counselor Lutheran Church 68 Sand Hill Rd, Sussex, NJ 07461. A funeral service will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at 10 a.m., also at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Greenfield Cemetery, 650 Nassau Road, Uniondale, NY 11553.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holy Counselor Lutheran Church 68 Sand Hill Rd, Sussex, NJ 07461.