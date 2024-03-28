Neil Nilsen

Neil Odin Sellevold Nilsen of Hamburg passed away after a long bout with cancer Saturday, March 16, 2024, in the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. He was 80.

Born in Brooklyn on Nov. 18, 1943, he had lived in Hamburg since 1973.

Most of his career was involved with water pollution control, both in the lab and in the field.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973 and was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Albany, Ga. He was proud to serve on the USS Enterprise.

He served on the Hamburg school board for several years and was instrumental in getting the first computers into the classroom.

A charter member of Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, he served on the council in its early years and taught Sunday Church School for many years.

Neil had a lifelong passion for photography, an exuberant sense of humor and a love of the outdoors. He is well-remembered as a vibrant part of the many communities he has served over the years.

Neil is survived by his wife of 57 years, Aimee L. Nilsen, and his daughter, Angelique Kobylinski, and her husband, Jack, and their daughters, Aimee K. Nilsen and Heather Nilsen.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sand Hill Road, Sussex, on Saturday, April 20. A luncheon will follow in the church’s fellowship room.

He will be interred in a private ceremony at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

Please no flowers due to allergies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Counselor Lutheran Church,68 Sand Hill Road, Sussex, NJ 07461.