x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sussex County NJ Food Pantries: Visit or Donate

| 11 Nov 2025 | 03:48
    Sussex County NJ Food Pantries: Visit or Donate

Andover Presbyterian Church Food Pantry & Thrift Shop

15 Lenape Road, Andover, NJ 07821

973-786-5094

www.morrissussexresourcenet.org/search/andover-presbyterian-church-food-pantry-thrift-shop

Bodhi Monastery Food Pantry Program

67 Lawrence Road, Branchville, NJ 07826

973-940-0711

www.bodhimonastery.org

Branchville United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Thrift Shop

8 Broad St., Franklin, NJ 07416

973-948-3749

www.branchvilleumcnj.org

Catholic Family & Community Services Food Pantry and Thrift Store

48 Wyker Road, Franklin, NJ 07416

973-209-0123

www.catholicharities.org

Church of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry

200 Route 23, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438

973-875-0919

www.goodshepherdwantage.org

Crossroads at Holy Faith Lutheran Church Food Pantry

104 Paradise Road, Newton, NJ 07860

973-697-6060

www.holyfaith.org

First Baptist Church Newton Food Pantry

110 Main St., Newton, NJ 07860

973-383-9757

www.firstbaptistnewton.com

First Presbyterian Church of Branchville Food Pantry

3 Wantage Avenue / PO Box 1, Newton, NJ 07860

973-948-3495

www.fpcbranchville.org

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Food Pantry

48 Tranquility Road, Lafayette, NJ 07848

973-786-6631

www.goodshepherdrc.org

Harvest Home Foods Heritage

100 Quarry Road, Sussex, NJ 07461

973-827-4076

www.scarc.org

Harvest House Soup Kitchen

37 Main Street, Vernon, NJ 07461

973-875-6445

www.harvesthousenj.org

Holy Counselor Lutheran Church Food Pantry

68 Sand Hill Road, Hopatcong, NJ 07843

973-827-5251

www.hc-lutheranchurch.org

Hopatcong West Side United Methodist Church Food Pantry & Thrift Shop

16 Maxim Drive, Lafayette, NJ 07848

973-398-0846

www.hopatcongwestsideumc.org

Lafayette Federated Church Food Pantry

180 Route 15, Newton, NJ 07461

973-383-4461

www.lfc.org

Manna House Soup Kitchen

(Entrance in back of First Presbyterian Church of Newton)

54 High St., Swartswood, NJ 07877

973-579-6517

www.fpcnewtonnj.org/manna-house.html

Mother Theresa Food Pantry

24 Halsted Street, Newton, NJ 07860

973-383-1985

www.stjosephnewton.org

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Food Pantry

203 Newton-Swartswood Road, Branchville, NJ 07826

973-383-3566

www.olmcswartswood.com

Our Lady Queen of Peace Food Pantry

209 Route 206, Newton, NJ 07860

973-948-3185

www.olqpbranchville.org

Samaritan Inn Food Pantry and Community Case Management Program

901 Swartswood Road, Newton, NJ 07860

973-940-8872

www.samaritaninn.org

SCARC-Harvest Home Food Hampton Pantry

4 Camre Drive, Newton, NJ 07860

973-383-7000

www.scarc.org

Sojihuggles Children’s Foundation

Sparta, NJ 07871

973-300-9878

www.sojikids.org

Sparta Community Food Pantry

99 Demerest Road, Vernon, NJ 07462

862-266-0563

www.fpcsparta.org

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church

614 Route 517, Sandyston, NJ 07826

973-827-3248 x 143

www.stfrancisvernon.org

St. Thomas the Apostle Church Food Pantry

210 Route 206 North, Newton, NJ 07860

973-948-2296

www.saintjamesthomas.org

Sussex County Food Pantry/ Division of Social Services

83 Spring Street, Suite 203, Sussex, NJ 07461

973-383-3600

www.sussex.nj.us

Sussex County Food Pantry/ Division of Social Services

83 Spring St. suite 203, Hamburg, NJ 07419

973-383-3600

www.sussex.nj.us

Sussex County Meals on Wheels

48 Wyker Road, Wantage, NJ 07461

973-209-0123

www.catholicharities.org

Sussex Help Center Food Pantry

20 Main Street, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-702-1922

www.foodbanks.net

Vernon United Methodist Church Food Pantry & Clothing Ministry

303 Route 94, Branchville, NJ 07826

973-764-3188

www.vernonumc.org