Helen Turosky, age 99, formerly of Stockholm, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Westwind Hall in Franklin.

Born in Scranton, PA to the late John and Elizabeth (Lesso) Polinch, Helen lived in Stockholm most of her life. Helen worked as a sampler at ShopRite in Franklin and was a very devoted parishioner of St. John Vianney RC Church in Stockholm.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Michael Turosky.

A Funeral Mass for Helen was held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, 10 a.m. at the St. John Vianney RC Church in Stockholm. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416.