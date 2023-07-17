Joseph Nemecek II

Joseph Rudolph Nemecek II of Stockholm passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Chilton Medical Center, Pequannock. He was 73.

Born to Joseph R. Nemecek I and Catherine in New York City, he had lived in Riverdale before moving to Stockholm 40 years ago.

Joseph served with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, then worked as owner/operator of Eagle Foodservice in Stockholm since 2003.

He was a parishioner and served as eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin.

Joseph enjoyed traveling, driving his hot rod, having a great meal, and having parties with friends and family.

He was a doting grandfather.

Joseph was predeceased by his son Gregory Nemecek (2019) and his brother Albert Nemecek (2018).

He was the beloved husband for 14 years of Tatiana Nemecek (nee Gureeva); devoted father of Joseph R. Nemecek III of Wantage; stepfather of Olga Morris of Randolph; loving grandfather of Alexandria, Alana and Anastasia; and dear brother of Bernadette Fredericks and her husband Jim of Highland Lakes, Susan Green and her husband Jack of Riverdale, and Patricia Tiger and her husband John of Basking Ridge.

The family received friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin on July 12. A funeral was July 13, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception RC Church and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge.

Memorial gifts to Immaculate Conception RC Church, 75 Church St., Franklin, NJ 07416 would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com