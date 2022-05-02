Gerald William Holzschuh, 70 years old, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Born to William and Irene Holzschuh in Jersey City, NJ, he has been a lifelong resident of Hardyston Twp., NJ.

Gerald worked for the New Jersey State Department of Transportation, retiring in 2010 as the Yard Foreman in Rockaway, NJ after many years of service. Gerald was a life and exempt member of the Hardyston Twp. Fire Department, a former parishioner and usher at St. John Vianney RC Church as well as serving as an usher at Immaculate Conception RC Church, he enjoyed fishing, cooking and gardening.

Gerald is the devoted father of Michael Holzschuh of Flanders, N.J. Loving son of Irene Holzschuh of Stockholm, N.J. Dear brother of Elaine Macones and her husband, Bernard of Rockaway, NJ and Diane Holzschuh of Stockholm, NJ. Loving uncle of Chad and Taryn. Cherished by 8 grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J., on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney RC Church, Stockholm, NJ at 10 a.m. Interment followed at Immaculate Conception RC Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Hardyston Twp. Fire Department would be greatly appreciated. Hardyston Twp. Fire Department Services were Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.