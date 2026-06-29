Guide: Where to find local produce in Sussex County NJ

Sparta Farmers Market: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through Nov. 29.
Location: In the parking lot of Sparta Health and Wellness West, 89 Sparta Ave.
Lafayette Farmers Market: Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through Dec. 21
Location: The Shoppes at Lafayette, North Parking Lot, 75 State Route 15.
Sussex County Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, now through Nov. 22. Closed Aug. 9
Location: The Sussex County Fairgrounds’ Glen Vetrano Building, 37 Plains Road, Augusta
Other places to find local produce:
Farmside Gardens:
21 Loomis Ave., Sussex
Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JADS Farm Market
267 Rt. 23 N., Sussex
Open daily April-Dec., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Heaven Hill Farm
451 Rt. 94, Vernon
Open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Green Valley Farms
997 NJ-23, Sussex
Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays 12 to 7:30 p.m.
DeGroot Family Farms
260 Libertyville Rd., Wantage
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pochuck Valley Farm Market
962 McAfee Glenwood Rd, Glenwood
Open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Weekends 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Andersen Farms
209 Newton Sparta Road, Newton, NJ
Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.