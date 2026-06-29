Guide: Where to find local produce in Sussex County NJ

Sparta Farmers Market: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through Nov. 29.

Location: In the parking lot of Sparta Health and Wellness West, 89 Sparta Ave.

Lafayette Farmers Market: Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through Dec. 21

Location: The Shoppes at Lafayette, North Parking Lot, 75 State Route 15.

Sussex County Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, now through Nov. 22. Closed Aug. 9

Location: The Sussex County Fairgrounds’ Glen Vetrano Building, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Other places to find local produce:

Farmside Gardens:

21 Loomis Ave., Sussex

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JADS Farm Market

267 Rt. 23 N., Sussex

Open daily April-Dec., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heaven Hill Farm

451 Rt. 94, Vernon

Open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Green Valley Farms

997 NJ-23, Sussex

Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays 12 to 7:30 p.m.

DeGroot Family Farms

260 Libertyville Rd., Wantage

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pochuck Valley Farm Market

962 McAfee Glenwood Rd, Glenwood

Open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Weekends 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Andersen Farms

209 Newton Sparta Road, Newton, NJ

Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.