Wallkill Valley HS to present ‘Shrek the Musical’

Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Performing Arts Department will present Shrek the Musical March 6-8.

Based on the 2001 animated film “Shrek,” the musical follows an ogre who sets out to rescue a princess from a dragon-guarded tower, leading to a fairy tale parody adventure.

Actor Christopher Sieber, who originated the role of Lord Farquaad on Broadway, recently worked with the cast and shared professional insight from his stage career.

The production is directed by Christine Molnar, with assistant director Michael Majewski. Choreography is by Denise Kulhan and the orchestra is conducted by Jeff Colarusso.

Senior Jackson Saltzman stars as Shrek.

“Since I was a freshman, I’ve always known that I’ve wanted to play one of the leads. Now that I am playing Shrek, I feel as though I’ve achieved what I wanted to on the Wallkill stage. I’m very sad that this is the last show for me, but I know that it is going to be fantastic!” Saltzman said.

Junior Chloe Guether plays Princess Fiona.

“If I had to boil Shrek down to one word, it’s ‘bubbly.’ I think of big characters with these amazing personas that just ‘pop.’ Bringing that to life has been a challenge for me, especially with Fiona’s bipolar personality and learning to tap dance for the very first time. It’s definitely an out-of-your-comfort-zone kind of show, but it’s been inspiring to see everyone in the cast come out of their shells to become something totally different from their normal selves. Looking back, I’m going to be most proud of how much we accomplished under pressure in just three short months; it really shows that if you have the opportunity and put your mind to it, you can do anything,” Guether said.

Junior Sam Tobachnick plays Lord Farquaad.

“Everything about this show is just real life times 10. Every character needs to be magnified, and our directors are pushing us to be larger than life to make this show special. I’m especially proud of the character I’ve been able to fit myself into; Farquaad is so opposite from who I am, but it’s been amazing to go beyond myself and just become this persona. More than anything, it’s beautiful to have a group of dedicated people—this musical family—all working toward a shared goal and pushing each other to achieve it,” Tobachnick said.

Junior Hayden Reid portrays Donkey.

“Being in the show has been a great opportunity, working with these kids has been such a fun experience. The team of directors, choreographers, and everyone involved do a great job with getting the cast acclimated and prepared for the performance. I really just love staying after school and doing what I love with my friends,” Reid said.

Behind the scenes, students in woodshop and art classes built and painted the set with teachers Mike DeVore, Mike Napovier and Amy Fairweather. Graphic designer Paul Michael Kane created the show’s logo, fliers and program, which was printed in-house by Pete Schornstadt and his classes.

Parents and alumni assisted with costumes, sets, ticket and lobby sales, and meals during technical week.

“This show came together because so many people showed up for our students,” Molnar said. “Our staff, alumni, and community all pitch in and support them every step of the way. It’s amazing to see, and I’m so grateful to everyone who was part of it.”