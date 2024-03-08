‘Catch Me If You Can’ onstage this weekend

Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Performing Arts Department will present the musical “Catch Me If You Can” on March 8-10.

Performances are in the Franklin Borough School auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at https://ticketpeak.co/wallkill

The musical is based on the life story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a teenage con man and his escapades through the United States in the 1960s. It also draws major inspiration from the 2002 movie of the same name, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Under the direction of Christine Molnar and assistant director Michael Majewski, Wallkill Valley students have been rehearsing for months in cafeteria and media center because the high school auditorium is undergoing renovations.

Senior Josh Mendez plays the charismatic criminal Frank Jr., whose escapades included impersonating a pilot for Pan Am, a pediatric doctor in Atlanta and a state prosecutor in New Orleans.

He is chased by a team of FBI agents, led by Carl Hanratty, played by junior Jesse Diribe.

Sophomore Jackson Saltzman plays Frank’s father, Frank Sr., and senior Olivia Owens plays his mother, Paula.

Freshman Chloe Guther plays the naive yet talented Brenda, for whom Frank Jr. develops feelings.

Ensemble members portray airline pilots, stewardesses, nurses, doctors, FBI agents and more.

The dance routines were choreographed by Mady Piper, a 2019 Wallkill Valley graduate. Jeff Colarusso is conducting the orchestra.

Students enrolled in the woodshop and art programs have built and painted the set with their respective teachers, Mike DeVore, Mike Napovier and Amy Fairweather, while graphic designer Paul Kane devised the musical’s logo, made fliers and created a program, which was printed in-house by Pete Schornstadt and his classes.

The musical is a community-wide project, Molnar pointed out. “This show couldn’t happen without the support of our staff, alumni and community. They really help support the students to reach their full potential, and I’m so thankful and appreciative to everyone involved.”

Dribre said, “I think the show this year is interesting without a stage or rehearsal space, but I do think it’s been fun. I like the vibe and aesthetic of the ‘50s and ‘60s, so that’s been cool.

“My character, Agent Hanratty, is quite distant, but is also warm to Frank Jr. as he races to catch him. I think this year has been challenging, but it’s been good.”

Senior Fiona Postas, the co-dance captain and featured dancer, said, “The show has definitely been a lot of fun, a lot of dancing. It’s been very exciting having a new choreographer, trying new styles of dance, getting to meet freshmen and passing on our traditions.

“The time period the show is set in is also very cool to perform in. It’s been a great opportunity to be a dance captain this year and to contribute to the production overall. I can’t wait to see all of our hard work pay off!”

Mendez said, “This year’s show has been nothing short of extraordinary. Seeing people come together as one to build this show up from just words on a page is truly amazing to watch.

“Our cast always reminds me how powerful musical theater is. It brings people together as a mini-family and creates long-lasting memories. Come see our show to witness the talent of our cast and the hard work and dedication they’ve put in!”