‘Mamma Mia!’ at Wallkill Valley ends today

Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Performing Arts Department will present the musical “Mamma Mia!” next week.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, March 7; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at ticketpeak.co/wallkill

“Mamma Mia!” features songs by Swedish pop group ABBA, including “Dancing Queen,” “Lay all Your Love on Me” and “SOS.”

Christine Molnar is the director and Michael Majewski is assistant director. Dance routines were choreographed by Mady Piper, and Jeff Colarusso will conduct the orchestra.

Wallkill Valley senior Anto Ferrari stars as Donna, a hardworking single mother who owns and runs a hotel on a Greek island. Her daughter, played by sophomore Chloe Geuther, invites three men she has never met to her wedding because she believes one of them is her father. Architect Sam is played by junior Jackson Saltzman, travel writer and adventurer Bill by senior Jesse Diribe, and English banker Harry by sophomore Sam Tobachnick.

Donna’s two best friends are Tanya, played by senior Maya Bekefi-Miskolczi, and Rosie, senior Annette Nathan.

Bekefi-Miskolczi, who also is co-dance captain, said, “I’m excited to have a leading role my senior year, and it’s been my favorite year so far. I have my friends around me; I feel a special connection to the cast and directors. Plus, I’ve always wanted to be in ‘Mamma Mia!’ ”

Students enrolled in the woodshop and art programs have built and painted the set with their teachers, Mike DeVore, Mike Napovier and Amy Fairweather, while graphic designer Paul Kane devised the musical’s logo, made fliers and created a program, which was printed in-house by Pete Schornstadt and his classes.

Parents and alumni have helped with costumes, worked on the set/backstage and ticket and lobby sales, and supplied students with dinners during Tech Week.

“This show couldn’t happen without the support of our staff, alumni and community,” Molnar said. “They really help support the students to reach their full potential, and I’m so thankful and appreciative to everyone involved.”

The school auditorium has been under construction for remodeling for more than a year but will be finished in time for the musical.