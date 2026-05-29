MalFUNKtion Band brings horn-driven covers to Thirsty Farmer Stage

Friday, June 5

Head to the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., to enjoy the first weekend of June with the acoustic stylings of Frank Porcelain starting at 6 p.m., while Sean Henry kicks off his set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, celebrating their 33rd anniversary of revitalizing swing music. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

The MalFUNKtion Band takes the stage at the Thirsty Farmer, 31 Loomis Ave., with a variety of cover favorites at 8 p.m., while Ryan Yingst brings his indie folk sounds to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, at the same time.

Saturday, June 6

Start your morning at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., with music provided by Richard Meier starting at 10 a.m.

At 4 p.m., Andrew the Hitman brings electric classic rock to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., while Scott Ringle performs a solo set at McQ’s Pub at 6 p.m.

Uncle Stump brings his blend of funk, psychedelia and rock ‘n’ roll to Milk Street Distillery at 7 p.m., while Mike & Chris bring their acoustic duo set to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284.

L.A. Guns headlines The Newton Theatre with an 8 p.m. show celebrating the release of their 15th studio album, Leopard Skin. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Sunday, June 7

Angry Erik Brewing hosts Scott Ivory for a set of electric blues and rock at 2:30 p.m.

Silvio’s Villa & Martini Bar, 274 Route 94, welcomes singer-songwriter and recording artist Ronnie Ebert for a show starting at 5 p.m.

Later at 6 p.m., catch the MalFUNKtion Band at the America 250 event at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road.

Wednesday, June 10

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Summer Concert Series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., at 4 p.m. with arena rock from Iron Cobra!

Thursday, June 11

At 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats return to the Blue Arrow Farm stage, while Rich Ortiz brings his acoustic melodies to INDUSTRY Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd.

Krogh’s hosts Rich of Rainbow Fresh starting at 6:30 p.m. Expect influences of Led Zeppelin and Steely Dan, along with Latin grooves and disco!