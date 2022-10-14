Chamberlain House plans Nov. 6 open house

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will have an open house on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The featured exhibit “Of Madmen, Moors and Mourning” will feature an exhibition and discussion of mourning traditions during the Victorian Era. Featured will be works by Poe, Stevenson, and the Bronte sisters; objects exhibited include Victorian-era antique and reproduction clothing. Tours will be conducted by docents and guides dressed in Victorian-era attire.

The Museum is located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson Township.

For further information, refer to the Jefferson Township’s Historical Society website at www.jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or email Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society President at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net, or our Museum Curator museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net . Follow us on facebook: Jefferson Twsp Historical Society for latest updates.