Stop by the Jefferson Township Museum’s Open House

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will have an open house on Sunday, September 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Join the museum this fall for Part II, a continuation of the Victorian Gothic Romance Authors Exhibition series. The featured exhibit “Of Madmen, Moors and Mourning” will feature an exhibition and discussion of mourning traditions during the Victorian Era. Featured will be works by Poe, Stevenson, and the Bronte sisters; objects exhibited include Victorian-era antique and reproduction clothing. Tours will be conducted by docents and guides dressed in Victorian-era attire.

The museum is located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson Township. Be sure to visit Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe in the basement, which was the original kitchen of the house. The Shoppe is packed with new and vintage items for sale. Also be sure to visit the museum’s gardens, too.

For further information, refer to the Jefferson Township’s Historical Society website at jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety. You can also email Jefferson Township Historical Society President Christine Williams at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net, or the museum curator at museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net . Follow the Jefferson Township Historical Society on Facebook for updates and announcements.