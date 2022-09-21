Jefferson Museum announces October Open House date.

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will have an open house on Sunday, October 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Currently the museum is exhibiting part two of its Victorian Gothic Romance Authors Exhibition series.

The featured exhibit “Of Madmen, Moors and Mourning” will feature an exhibition and discussion of mourning traditions during the Victorian Era. Featured will be works by Poe, Stevenson, and the Bronte sisters; objects exhibited include Victorian-era antique and reproduction clothing. Tours will be conducted by docents and guides dressed in Victorian-era attire.

The museum is located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson Township. Be sure to visit Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe in the basement, which was the original kitchen of the house. The Shoppe is packed with new and vintage items for sale. Tour Miss Elizabeth’s Gardens which surround the museum and are botanically labeled for identification.

For further information, refer to the Jefferson Township’s Historical Society website at jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety, email Jefferson Township Historical Society President Christine Williams at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net, or email the museum curator at museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net. More updates can be found on the museum’s Facebook page.