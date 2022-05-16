Jefferson Township Museum to open June 5

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will be open on Sunday, June 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Costumed docents will be available to talk about this Victorian home.

This month’s exhibit will feature “The Grand Tour — Victorian Travel Writers and Faraway Places.” Tours will be conducted by docents and guides dressed in Victorian-era attire and will discuss Victorian authors and their tales of distant places, travel writers, foreign correspondents and travelers, their tools of the trade and letters home.

The Jefferson Museum is located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson, NJ. Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe, located in the original kitchen of the Museum, will be open to visitors.

For further information, refer to the Jefferson Township’s Historical Society website at jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or email Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society President at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net, or our Museum Curator museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net. Follow the museum on Facebook by searching for “Jefferson Twsp Historical Society,” for the latest updates.