Vote Stoll, Derych and Dick for school board

I’d like to share my support for three local moms running for the Hardyston Board of Education: Kelly Stoll (#4), Jaclyn Derych (#5), and Julia Dick (#6). They’re parents who prioritize students over politics and bring real-world experience in law, education, and finance — along with a deep commitment to our schools and community.

These women show up. I see them at nearly every school event, cheering on and encouraging our students. Julia Dick, in particular, has gone above and beyond. As PTA president and a longtime cheer coach and cheer coordinator with Wallkill Valley Cheer and Football recreation league, she’s had a lasting impact on many of our girls, including my daughter. Julia is a role model — someone who leads by example and helps shape strong, independent young women. My daughter looks up to her like and considers her family.

I believe Julia, Kelly, and Jaclyn will bring that same energy, care, and student-first mindset to the Board of Education. Our schools need leaders like them because they’re focused on kids, not politics — and want to bring positive, real change to our schools!

Election Day is here! Please remember to vote for Kelly Stoll (#4), Jaclyn Derych (#5), and Julia Dick (#6) in the Hardyston Board of Ed election.

Thank you.

Erica Garner