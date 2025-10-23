Six running for three seats on Hardyston school board

Jaclyn Derych

1) Why are you running for School Board?

Education has always been my calling, and Hardyston has long been my home. After more than 20 years in the classroom, I’ve seen how great teaching, family involvement, and supportive leadership can change a child’s life. I’m running for the Board of Education because I want every Hardyston student to have that same opportunity — to learn, grow, and discover their potential in a caring, challenging, and inclusive environment.

As both an educator and a parent of two boys in the district, I’m deeply invested in the success of our schools. I believe Hardyston’s greatest strength lies in our people — our dedicated teachers, our involved families, and our amazing students. My goal is to help preserve that strength while ensuring we continue to innovate and prepare students for the future.

2) What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Empower Teachers and Classrooms: Advocate for the resources, training, and professional support teachers need to keep instruction engaging and effective.

Advance Student Achievement: Strengthen academics by promoting programs that challenge students intellectually while encouraging creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving.

Nurture the Whole Child: Support initiatives that foster emotional well-being, respect, and belonging. Families should always be partners in this process, working together with schools to help every child thrive.

3) Why are you the best candidate for this position?

With more than two decades of experience in education — all at one of the state’s highest-performing districts — I bring a deep, practical understanding of how our schools operate and what students and teachers need to succeed. As an involved community member, a parent of two boys in the district, and an active volunteer and coach, I am connected to our schools every single day. I’ve built strong relationships with families, educators, and administrators, and I’ve seen firsthand the impact of Board decisions on our classrooms. My background, dedication, and collaborative approach make me uniquely prepared to represent our community and help guide our schools toward continued excellence.

Julia Dick

1) Why are you running for School Board?

I’m running for the Hardyston Board of Education because I believe strong schools and a strong community go hand in hand. For years I’ve volunteered as PTA president, youth cheer coordinator, and classroom supporter, and through those roles I’ve seen what’s possible when families, educators, and local organizations come together.

Hardyston is more than where my family lives — it’s where we belong. I want to ensure our district remains financially sound, academically strong, and community-driven for generations to come. Thoughtful stewardship of our resources and open communication with families are key to keeping our schools excellent and our town a great place to raise kids.

2) What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Ensure Fiscal Accountability: Use my professional background in finance and fundraising to help the district budget responsibly, plan strategically, and communicate clearly about how funds are spent.

Build Stronger Community Partnerships: Expand collaboration with families, local businesses, and organizations to enhance opportunities in academics, the arts, and athletics.

Foster Open, Inclusive Dialogue: Encourage ongoing communication between the board, staff, and parents so that families stay informed and engaged in decisions that affect their children’s education and well-being.

3) Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Professionally, I manage charitable initiatives that raise significant funds for student programs and scholarships. That experience has taught me how to balance budgets, build partnerships, and achieve results efficiently — skills directly relevant to responsible school governance.

As PTA president, I’ve worked closely with teachers and parents to identify needs, fund improvements, and celebrate student achievements. I believe every decision must be made with integrity, transparency, and an unwavering focus on what benefits students most.

I’m proud to call Hardyston home and to raise my family here. I’m running to help ensure our schools remain excellent, our resources are managed wisely, and our community continues to work together — openly and respectfully — for the success of every child.

Dana Kalczuk

1) Why are you running for School Board?

I am running for the Hardyston Board of Education because I am deeply committed to our community and believe in prioritizing the needs of all students with fairness, honesty, and open-mindedness. As a 20-year resident of Hardyston, and a devoted parent, I want to bring my passion for education to ensure our schools nurture every child’s potential. My experience as a PTA member and community volunteer, along with my support for the Kids First platform, drives me to enhance transparency, parental involvement, and family values in our district.

2) What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If elected, my top priorities are: (1) Evaluating performance data to provide resources that maximize student achievement; (2) Making our middle school the number one school in Sussex County, and (3) Promoting greater transparency and communication between the Board of Education and the community.

3) Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position

I am the best candidate due to my 20-year residency in Hardyston, hands-on experience as a parent of three children in the district, and extensive PTA involvement. My 15-year career promoting health and fitness has honed my skills in community collaboration and transparency. Choosing Hardyston for its strong schools, I am dedicated to strengthening that reputation and addressing issues like bullying to ensure every child feels nurtured and included. Thank you for your vote. It will be my honor to serve you

Ellis Marples

Editor’s Note: Ellis Marples died on Oct 16, but his name will remain on the ballot.

A supporter remembered Marples as a “fierce champion for Hardyston’s children until his final days.”

Should he win the election posthumously, the Board of Education will decide how to fill his seat.

He was seeking election on the “Kids First” ticket with Ed Reinle and Dana Kalczuk.

Ed Reinle

1) Why are you running again for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Board of Education again to continue being a voice of reason and common sense for our community. My goal is to thoughtfully consider every issue that comes before the board and make decisions that truly serve our children, our families, and the greater Hardyston community. I believe in working collaboratively, listening carefully, and always keeping our students’ best interests at the heart of every decision.

2) What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Refocus on the fundamentals of education. I want to ensure our schools emphasize the core subjects — math, science, English, and history — while also recognizing the importance of physical education and extracurricular activities that help children grow both academically and socially.

2) Maintain fairness and safety in our schools. I believe in keeping boys’ and girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports separate to ensure comfort, privacy, and fairness for all students.

3) Support our teachers. Our teachers are the heart of our schools. I want to make sure they have the tools, resources, and support they need to connect with students and help them succeed. I know many of our teachers personally and have seen their dedication firsthand.

3) What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I’ve lived in Hardyston for 23 years and raised three children who all attended Hardyston Middle School, so I have a deep understanding of our school system and our community. I also own a local restaurant that employs several young adults who attended our schools, along with other community members. Over the years, I’ve coached youth football and softball for more than a decade, and I founded H2H (Happy to Help) — a local foundation that has raised tens of thousands of dollars for residents in need. My long-standing involvement in the community, combined with my commitment to our schools and our children, makes me a candidate who will continue to serve with integrity, common sense, and genuine care for the people of Hardyston.

Kelly Stoll

1) Why are you running for School Board?

Hardyston has always been home for me. I was born and raised here, graduated from our schools (Hardyston in ‘97 and Wallkill in ‘01), and chose to stay and raise my own family in this same community that gave me such a strong start. Now, as a mother of three current Hardyston students, I want to ensure that future generations have the same opportunities and experiences that made this such a wonderful place to grow up.

I’m running for the Board of Education because I care deeply about this community — its families, its educators, and, most of all, its children. I want to keep Hardyston a great place to live and learn, where our schools remain a source of pride and strength for everyone who calls this town home. Our success depends on keeping open lines of communication and making sure decisions are made with honesty, respect, and the long-term good of the community in mind.

2) What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Strengthen Transparency and Communication: Ensure families stay informed, involved, and feel confident in our schools through open dialogue, accessible information, and clear communication about district goals, decisions, and ultimately, their child’s education.

Support a Collaborative School Community: Foster positive partnerships among parents, teachers, administrators, and the Board so everyone feels respected, heard, and are better able to work together. It is critical to create an environment where teachers feel supported and have the resources they need, and parents feel involved and informed.

Preserve What Makes Hardyston Strong: Protect the quality of our schools while always improving our children’s educational experience, anticipating future needs, and adapting thoughtfully for the future. We must protect the integrity of our present and future programs, and the sense of community that makes this town such a special place to raise children.

3) Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I bring a lifelong connection to Hardyston and a deep understanding of what makes this community special. As an attorney and adjunct professor, I’ve built a career on listening carefully, analyzing issues objectively, working hard, and finding practical, balanced solutions. Those same skills will guide my approach to public service and ensure that I always consider what is best for all while staying fair-minded, and focused on long-term success.

My goal is simple — to serve with integrity, communicate openly, and ensure Hardyston’s schools are the backbone of a strong community for generations to come.