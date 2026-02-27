Root Causes

A contributor to this paper weekly

Graces its pages with poetry meekly.

But as of late from light verse departs

To opine on weighty matters now he starts.

Among these musings is this gem most lame:

“A Russian tyrant kills Ukraine civilians without shame.”

Alas! Poor George! You are deluded.

Not in Moscow but in Kiev is the tyrant rooted

Who steals vast billions from us by the heap

And sends his poor subjects to the slaughter like sheep.

Of the causes of this war, you are sadly mistaken:

Of NATO expansion, of the Donbas forsaken,

Of the Maidan Square coup, of the Minsk Accords broken,

Of the massacre in Odessa, of Nazi glory spoken.

Of these and other things you should be aware,

Or return to your doggerel and of politics beware.

Frank A. Brincka

Wantage