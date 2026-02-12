“There ain’t no way to hide your lyin’ eyes”,

The nineteen seventy-five Eagles song today applies.

Let’s expand to include our Hearing and Common Sense,

And review the three in current events without recompense.

Our ears heard “I only need 11,780 votes”,

To steal an election in this telephone captured quotes!

Our eyes saw our nation’s Capital violent insurrection,

It was for some a peaceful epiphany protestation!

A Russian tyrant kills Ukraine citizens without shame!

And Gaza’s citizens’ genocide their fault to blame!

As masked military armed thugs invade U.S. cities!

Where in humanity is our Government’s pieties?

Too many “lyin’ eyes” Common Sense events we see,

“Decent” Sense need be the future of our Democracy!

George Kibildis

Sparta