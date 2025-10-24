’Kids First’ will move school forward

Thank you Hardyston voters for electing “Kids First” candidates the past couple of years. Your actions enabled new leadership to restore local values. This was a major shake up to the status-quo insiders. In a nut shell the BOE is about governance: setting policies, overseeing budgets and hiring a superintendent.

The “Kids First” team asked the unpopular tough questions to arrive at the best solutions for the Kids. This new leadership has propelled the school district forward resulting in positive actions. A few examples are: school security has been enhanced, state test scores have risen, woke policies were removed, and parental rights and notifications were restored.

There is still more work to do therefore, please keep this progress and success moving forward on Nov. 4 by electing; Edward Reinle, Dana Kalczuk, and Ellis Marples as the “Kids First” candidates.

Brian Kaminski

Hardyston