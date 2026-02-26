To be arrogant has a negative connotation,

In a Christian society it is a condemnation.

To be feisty and stand up for your rights is laudatory,

But with human compassion and not predatory.

So what does being arrogant for all of us imply,

Let’s review and with objectivity apply.

“An offensive attitude of superiority”,

This definitely doesn’t apply to you or me!

How about being “excessively confident”,

That is the I am right and you are wrong predicament!

And “rudely dismissive behaviour” we need mortify,

As “presumptuousness” and “imperiousness” we also defy!

So let’s you and I decide for all humanity,

The future of arrogrance in our democratic society.

George Kibildis

Sparta