Clever vs. Intelligent

Human behaviour is Clever or Intelligent,

What be thee in determining this sentiment?

Clever is superficially skillful and cunning,

Intelligent is sound reasoning and understanding.

To be deceitfully Clever has no lasting value,

It is success by manipulation to subdue.

Money, power and/or revenge the causes for the clever action,

But why the human need for such self-satisfaction?

Intelligent is the faculty of comprehension,

To search and question for true knowledge appreciation.

To read and discuss all issues without prejudice,

And agree to disagree peacefully without malice.

This year our country’s congressional election,

Will determine a Clever or Intelligent nation!

George Kibildis

Sparta