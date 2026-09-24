250th Determined Ignorance

Social author Philip Wylie wrote “determined ignorance...

is the hastiest kind of oblivion”, which makes common sense.

Ignorance is defined as lack of education,

Knowledge and awareness causing societal damnation.

In a Democracy who is ignorant and who is not?

Determined by the majority’s freedom juggernaut.

Alt facts and fake news promulgate ignorance propensity,

Creating for all citizens a distorted adversity.

Wylie’s classic “Generation of Vipers” book,

Apropos for determining today’s ignorance hook.

Our liberty challenged by our free will society,

But does not our human nature defile Christian unity?

So will ignorance determine the future of our nation?

And if we can keep our democracy innovation!

George Kibildis

Sparta