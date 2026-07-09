250th FIFA hosts

This our celebratory anniversary year,

To host the World Cup Football tournament with many a cheer.

Forty-eight national teams earn the right to compete,

With co-hosts Mexico and Canada the games to complete.

But notable trilateral economic tensions,

Challenge our well-meaning geopolitical intentions.

Mexican laborers are vital for our economy,

And Canada essential to our auto industry.

Many different customs in our unique diversities,

Need acknowledge them rather than accent our adversities.

This World Cup promotes the spirit of cooperation,

And for all nations regional unity inspiration.

Can humanity’s soul of communal empathy,

Overcome our survival instincts breeding adversity?

George Kibildis

Sparta