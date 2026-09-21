Sussex County History Today: Fair 2026

A highlight for me each year is the Sussex County Fair, also known as the New Jersey State Fair, and it also has been known as the Farm and Horse Show.

This year’s show was just as good as always.

For newcomers to the county, this is a very busy place in the western part of the county, near the town of Branchville and set alongside rolling hills, green pastureland, fields of corn, grazing cattle on the hills, fine specimens of horses trotting along behind nicely painted wooden fences.

As the Sussex County Historian, I try to portray the good parts of the county’s history, and we have awards for those who help preserve significant historical events or locations. We also have recognition for the remarkable help and work that many of our history enthusiasts do during the year. Our event takes place on the first Saturday of the Fair week and takes place at 5 p.m. in the County Building at the Fairgrounds.

Going through the gate I ran into the Queen of the Fair! It was nice to meet her; she was very friendly on the way to the ceremony.

This year we had several honorees attend our service. From youngsters interested in history to a seasoned volunteer.

We have several categories of recognition, as can be seen on the County History page on the web. These include:

· Ben Franklin Award to a fourth grader who is beginning to understand about history and history’s importance.

· Babe Ruth Award to rising stars, flexing their interest in history and in the 8th grades of schools in Sussex County.

· Thomas Edison Award to our emerging thought producers and creative minds who are in the high school (open from 9th through 12th).

· George Washington Award to an experienced Sussex County resident who has shown the interest in history, displayed the perseverance through service to the community, and has obtained the wisdom gained through their years to help with the preservation of our past.

· Phyllis and Moses Award to a Sussex County resident who display an interest in new areas of history that may benefit from additional study, research, and recognition

Please feel free to apply.

This year we had two Young Historians in the Ben Franklin: Jaxson Leon and Mia Hess of Hamburg.

Our George Washington Award is rarely given but was presented this year. It represents a person who has a long service of volunteering and suggested by the County Historian.

This year, the recipient of the George Washington Award is Ms. Wendy Wyman. I have known Wendy about 20 years. She has always been eager to be involved in historical preservation matters. And even more important, she actually does work; the hard work that is necessary to accomplish those pesky tasks that are required to get a project done. Yes, more than just talk about it, Wendy does it, on benefit of our Sussex County citizens.

Here are some of Wendy’s accomplishments, worthy of note:

Wendy presently is Honorary Regent Chinkchewunska Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has been a member 34 years; served as Regent for 6 years and as Vice Regent for 9 years; also served as House Committee Chairman, Christmas in July Chairman, and Senior President of the Children of the American Revolution; and received their History Award. chairing the America 250! Committee

Wendy has also offered her help as a member of the Sussex County REV 250 Committee where she has been very important in administrating and helping to coordinate the ordering, distribution and installation of the County Cemetery signs provided by the Sussex County Commissioners and as created by the County Historian.

Wendy has recently taken over the strenuous job of being President of the Sussex County Historical Society; also is co-chairman of the Hill Memorial Museum Committee, Wreaths Across America and seemingly countless other labors affecting the welfare of Sussex County history.

We have a wonderful county and enjoy preserving its heritage, especially this year with the Rev 250 celebrations. We can use your help, let me know how you want to participate.