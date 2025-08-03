Sussex County History Today: History awards at the fair

A highlight of my service as the Sussex County historian is to recognize those action-oriented historians of our county.

This takes place at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

This year, the event was Saturday, Aug. 2 at the Sussex County Building at the fairgrounds in Augusta.

Among the many displays, there are boards on the walls that show each town’s special structures and spaces, the cherished artifacts of their uniqueness in the landscape of our world.

Also shown are the many services that the county provides for its citizens. They include police and safety, help and care of the elderly, veterans’ services and the county commissioners.

Deep in the center of the building, next to the indoor fountain, is the newly raised sign that says “Sussex County Historian.” That’s where the awards ceremony took place.

After some introduction, we recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Hardyston history teacher Holly Romahn kindly held the American flag. I called for help and, as a solid citizen, the rising fifth-grader Nicholas Phillips responded and came forward to lead us.

County Commissioner Jack DeGroot, the board’s liaison with my county historian position, was present as was Commissioner Bill Hayden. They spoke timely words to the attendees and helped present the awards. I thank them for their support.

A very important part of the annual event is recognizing our youth. The Young Historian program has been successful in inspiring the students to be aware of our history, our heritage of time and place, and our responsibility to carry it forward.

This year, Young Historian Awards were given to Shane Hrbek, Nicholas Phillips and Gina Campa.

Gina was not present as she was in Italy on vacation. Her father, Alder, accepted it for her. She was on the phone on Facetime to witness the event long distance.

We also spoke of the Patriot Markers that will be placed in cemeteries in the county where those who fought or bravely supported the American Revolutionary War are buried.

This year, we are presenting challenge coins to those who do good for our county.

On one side of these sizeable and colorful coins is the blue, green and red symbol of Sussex County. On the back side is an image of the Minuteman statue.

Surrounding the image are the words “Community Service and Dedication. History, Heritage, Civic Good.” Near the image of the monument are the words “Minuteman Spirit” and “Rapid and Reliable.”

We recognized other young people. These are 20-somethings, and they are eager people with a keen interest in serving our county. These are our Ready Rangers: Landon Tanyard, Billy Marrotta and Matt DePrato. They were given the Minuteman challenge coins.

I suspect that there will be many Minuteman coins going out this year as we celebrated the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

We are looking forward to participation in this celebration during the next 12 months.

Note that the Young Historians, the Ready Rangers and the historical markers are open to any person or group in Sussex County.

Application begins on the Sussex County website under the History and Historian.

Finally, a most prominent part of the program is the awarding of the historical markers for the year. Many groups want to have their significant part of the county be recognized. This year, we had three awardees:

• Kerry Kirk Pflugh of the New Jersey School of Conservation.

• Lisaann VanBlarcom Permunian of the Stewart Tavern.

• Paul Downs of the Decker-Munson property.

Thanks go to my committee who judged the entries. They included DeGroot; historians Wayne McCabe, Ron Dupont, Mario Poggi and Wendy Wyman; and me.

Information and visuals will be on my county site for these historical markers.

I am looking forward to a great next 11 months as we approach July 4, 2026, and the 250th celebration of the founding of our United States.

Bill Truran, Sussex County’s historian, may be contacted at billt1425@gmail.com He is the author of “American Decision: Mohawk on the Delaware.”