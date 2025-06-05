Photos: Rangers to play in sectional final today

Wallkill Valley’s catcher Jack Tucker tries to make a sweeping tag of the Pequannock base runner Nick Zucala, who scored in the third inning of their game Tuesday, June 3. The Rangers won, 4-3, advancing to the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament. They will play Midland Park there at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 5. (Photos by Glenn Clark)