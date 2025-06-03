x
Photos: Rangers advance to semifinal today

Hamburg /
| 03 Jun 2025 | 12:11
    Wallkill Valley runner Chris Collins slides safe onto home plate to score in the second inning of the game against New Milford on Thursday, May 29. The Rangers won, 10-0, and advance to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament Tuesday, June 3 at Pequannock. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Wallkill Valley's Zack Clarken hits the ball in the second inning.
    Wallkill Valley pitcher Tyler Haberstroh warms up on the mound. He threw 64 pitches in five innings, resulting in five strikeouts.
    In the second inning, Wallkill Valley's Dylan Miller hits the ball into foul territory. He made two runs.
    Wallkill Valley batter Chris Collins is in a bunt position as the ball approaches. He made one run.
    Wallkill Valley batter Ryan Miller stands ready to swing. He made one run.
