Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Sports
Photos: Rangers advance to semifinal
George Leroy Hunter
Hamburg
/
| 03 Jun 2025 | 07:20
Wallkill Valley runner Chris Collins slides safe onto home plate to score in the second inning of the game against New Milford on Thursday, May 29. The Rangers won, 10-0, and advance to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament Tuesday, June 3 at Pequannock. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
Wallkill Valley's Zack Clarken hits the ball in the second inning.
Wallkill Valley pitcher Tyler Haberstroh warms up on the mound. He threw 64 pitches in five innings, resulting in five strikeouts.
In the second inning, Wallkill Valley's Dylan Miller hits the ball into foul territory. He made two runs.
Wallkill Valley batter Chris Collins is in a bunt position as the ball approaches. He made one run.
Wallkill Valley batter Ryan Miller stands ready to swing. He made one run.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Baseball
2
George Leroy Hunter
3
Hamburg
4
quarterfinal
5
Wallkill Valley Regional High School
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED