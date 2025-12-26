Local college athletes making their mark in college sports

Local college student athletes are competing this winter season in sports in New Jersey and beyond.

Daniel Falk (Wallkill Valley High School) is a senior wing for the Centenary University (Hackettstown) men’s basketball team. Falk played in seven of the first nine regular season games and made two 3-point baskets, averaged 3.3 points per game, with six rebounds and three steals during that time.

Through the first three weeks of December, the Cyclones had two wins with one victory on their home court. On Saturday, Jan. 3 they are scheduled to host Lehman College.

Grace Dobrzyski (Vernon High School) is a first-year guard for the Alvernia University (Reading, Pa.) women’s basketball program. Dobrzyski played in eight of the first nine regular season games and had five 3 point baskets, averaged 3.4 points per game, with seven rebounds, two assists, six steals and two blocks during that time.

Through the first four weeks of December, the Golden Wolves had three wins with two victories on their home court. On Jan. 3, Alvernia is scheduled to travel to face Swarthmore.

Meghan Emmerich (Vernon High School) is a freshman competitor in the backstroke for the Ramapo College (Mahwah) women’s swimming and diving program. Through December, Ramapo had a dual meet record of 4-3 with three victories at home. On Jan. 17, the Roadrunners are scheduled to host SUNY New Paltz.

Darren Rockwell (Wallkill Valley High School) is a sophomore competitor in distance freestyle and backstroke events for the Montclair State University men’s swimming and diving program this season. Rockwell placed third in the 200 backstroke in a meet against Stevens Tech in November.

The Red Hawks had a dual meet record of 4-1 through December, with three wins at home. On Jan. 16, MSU is slated to host SUNY New Paltz.

Chris Gutierrez (Wallkill Valley High School) is a freshman who competes in backstroke, butterfly and individual medley events for the Rider University (Lawrence) men’s swimming and diving program. Gutierrez placed 16th in the 200 backstroke at the H2ounds Invitational in Baltimore, Md., in November.

The Broncs placed third in the team scoring at the H2ounds Invitational and had one dual meet victory through December. On Jan. 10 they are scheduled to travel to Buffalo, N.Y. to challenge Canisius.

Alex Fessel (Vernon High School) is a freshman guard for the Stockton University (Galloway) men’s basketball team. Fessel played in all of the first eight regular season games and started in two of them with one 3-point basket, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals during that span.

Through the first four weeks of December, the Ospreys posted an overall record of 4-4 with a mark of 3-0 on their home court. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they were 3-2. On Jan. 2, they are scheduled to host Widener.