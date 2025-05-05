Falcons advance to MCT semifinal

Gianna Licursi singled in two runs; Madison Manco singled twice; and Gianna Catania walked and drove in a run as the sixth-seeded Jefferson Township High School softball team topped third-seeded Randolph, 4-3, in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament there Friday, May 2.

Jefferson (15-1) will play seventh-seeded Montville in a MCT semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 7 at Landing Park in Roxbury.

The MCT championship game is slated for Saturday, May 10 at Landing Park.

Against Randolph, Jefferson was aided by Kylie Plunkett, Maya Weber and Kailey Strauch, who each singled and scored a run. Kama Skrek pitched a six-hitter with three strikeouts, no walks and allowed just two earned runs.

Skrek hurled a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks and also doubled in two runs as Jefferson defeated 11th-seeded Whippany Park, 6-0, in a first-round MCT game at home April 29.

Emmagrace Bartels was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs and Weber was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs to key the decision.

Here’s how other Jefferson teams fared recently:

Baseball

Mike Struck singled in a run and scored; Dylan Rockey and Josh Hale each singled twice; and Jake Small singled and scored as ninth-seeded Jefferson bowed to eighth-seeded Pequannock, 5-3, in the first round of the MCT there May 2.

Jefferson (10-6) had advanced with a 6-3 decision over 24th-seeded Parsippany Hills in the preliminary round at home April 25.

The Falcons were led offensively by Nick Do (2-for-4, double, RBI, run), Noah Mednick (single, walk, three RBI), Nick Aiello (double, RBI, run) and Braedan Cummings (double, run).

Boys lacrosse

Jefferson is seeded eighth for the MCT and is scheduled to play host to ninth-seeded Randolph in a first-round contest Tuesday, May 6.

The Falcons improved to 7-5 with a 12-2 win at Vernon on Thursday, May 1.

Calen Reid (two goals, seven assists), Brendan Fox (three goals, six ground balls), Matty Leppard (four goals, one assist), Steven Cruz (two goals, eight ground balls), Tommy Del Mastro (one goal, one assist, 11 ground balls, won 13-of-18 face-offs), Aidan Fitzsimmons (seven ground balls), Jamison Reid (four saves) and Wesley Mancias (zero saves) led the way.

Girls lacrosse

The 11th-seeded Falcons dropped a 16-5 decision to sixth-seeded Mountain Lakes in the second round of the MCT there April 28.

Samantha Kepler had two goals and Riley Strauch added a goal and an assist to pace the offense.

Jefferson (6-4) will play host to Madison at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 9.

Boys golf

Zachary Geise shot a team-low 83 and was followed by Lucas Studnick (84), Ryan Saletto (86) and Michael Baumann (95) as Jefferson placed 13th of 24 teams in the MCT on April 30 at Flanders Valley Golf Course.

Girls golf

Samantha Cocca shot a 52 and was followed by Jefferson teammates Erin Nimbley (58), Katherine Blair (60) and Phoebe Szekula (61) as the Falcons finished ninth in the MCT on April 23 at Flanders Valley Golf Course.

Outdoor track

Kiley Shatzel won the high jump with an effort of 5-4 and was followed by Julianna Caruso, who was sixth with an effort of 4-10, to highlight the Jefferson girls at the Morris County Relay Championships on Thursday afternoon, May 1 at Randolph High School.

Benjamin Janitz was the highest place-winner among Jefferson boys, placing 13th in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.90. Matthew Frick was right behind in 16th place in 1:02.69.