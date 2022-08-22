ZDC shines at national competition

Ziegler Dance Centre’s Z Dance Troupe of McAfee recently attended the On Stage America Nationals in Cape May Court, NJ. The dancers ended their 2022 season shining bright, bringing back many awards and recognition in all divisions.

A few highlights from the week include being recognized for “Studio Excellence” in ballet, Musical Theater, as well as Outstanding Overall Technique in the 13 and older division.

Teacher Renée Ziegler was awarded Best Choreography for the lyrical senior group “Scars,” and Peggy Ziegler was awarded Ballet Excellence for the teen large group “Midnight Waltz.”

In the Petite Novice Division, the tap small group will first overall for their performance of “Everybody Wants to be a Cat.” The ballet small group won second overall for their performance of “Small World.” The dance studio’s hip hop large group won first overall as well.

In the Junior Intermediate Division, Natalie Bello, of Hardyston, and Cavan Garrity, of Franklin, won second overall with their tap performance of “Me and My Shadow.” The hip hop large group earned another first place victory for “The Train is Moving” and the “Judge’s Choice Award” out of all the dances that competed at the competition. They also had the honor of representing ZDC in the Challenge of Champions during the Intermediate Face Off.

In the Petite Advance Division, Ella Casper, of Vernon, won first overall for her jazz solo “Fierce.” Julia Meneses, also of Vernon, won first runner up for Petite Miss On Stage America. The company’s small group jazz won first overall for “Mony Mony.” The small group tap performers won second overall for “Geraldine’s Routine.”

In the Junior Advance Division, Brooklynn Sybesma, of Vernon, won first overall for her jazz solo “Whatever Lola Wants.” Emilia Smaldino, also of Vernon, won second overall for her vocal solo “Home.” Haydee Orr, of Vernon, was awarded the recognition of “Standout Performance” from the Director of OSA Terry Hazel. Emma Casper and Addison Molette, both of Vernon, won second overall with their jazz duo “Queen Bee.” The troupe’s jazz small group won first overall for “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” and honored ZDC by representing the troupe in the Advance 12 and Under “Challenge of Champions.” Additionally, the troupe’s hip hop large group won second overall for “J. Lo.”

In the Teen Advance Division, Arabella DeJager, of Vernon, won Teen Miss On Stage America with her jazz performance of “Woman Up.” DeJager and Kyleigh Doyle, also of Vernon, won second overall for their lyrical duo “My Love Won’t Let You Down.” The teen lyrical Line won first overall for “Power of a Dream.” The teen musical theater production of “Moulin Rouge” won first overall, as well as the highest score of the entire competition and the 13 and Older “Challenge Champion Winners.”

For the Senior Advance Division, Sydney Bosma, of Vernon, won Senior Miss On Stage America with her lyrical performance of “I’ll Never Love Again,” and second overall with her jazz performance of “Feeling Good.” Reese Decker, of Ogdensburg, won Senior Mr. On Stage America for his open/jazz performance of “Feel It Still.” Natalie Arroyo, of Vernon, won first runner up for Senior Miss On Stage America, for her

jazz performance of “New Dorp, New York.” Makayla Snyder, of Franklin, won second runner up in the Senior Miss On Stage America competition for her lyrical performance of “Only Love.” Luke DeRenzo, also of Franklin, won first runner up in the Senior Mr. On Stage America competition for his hip hop performance of “Turn Up the Music.” Zoe Burns, of Vernon, won “Broadway Bound” out of all competitors. Natalia Arroyo and Sydney Bosma won first overall for their lyrical performance “Lost Without You.” Reese Decker and Makayla Snyder won second overall for their open/jazz duo “Run Boy Run.” The troupe’s musical theatre large group won second overall for “Dr. Jazz” and were honored with representing ZDC in the Advance 13 and Older “Challenge of Champions.” For the lyrical small group, the troupe won first overall for the performance of “Scars.” And the troupe’s jazz small group won second overall for “The Kids are Coming.”

The Z Dance Troupe consists of 84 members from the age of 5 to 18 and is under the direction of Peggy Ziegler, Renee Ziegler, Doreen Ziegler, Bonnie Sybesma, Brianna Hughes, Charissa Locher, and Casey Doyle.

For full results and information, visit zieglerdancecentre.com or call 973-209-7709. Ziegler Dance Centre is located on Route 94 in Viking Village in McAfee.