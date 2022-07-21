Local dancers win big at DanceXplosion national dance competition

The talent among the dancers at Dance Expression (3339 Route 94, Hardyston) was on full display during the national dance competition, DanceXplosion, held in Wildwood, NJ, from July 5 through 9. The dancers earned a variety of awards and acclaim for their performances. The studio itself even won a Studio Technique Excellence Award.

Here are some of the highlights of the competition.

The troupe’s performance of “Guys and Doll,” with choreography by Ellen Decker (assisted by Kit Tamaki and Ami Hogue), won in both the Teen and Senior “Xccelerated” challenges.

Dance Expression won a first runner up prize in Teen Xtreme Challenge for the musical theater jazz line, “City Lights,” which also won the Xtreme Platinum and Class Act Special awards during the competition. For Senior Xtreme Challenges, Dance Expression won for a performance of “Know My Name.”

In the Junior Rising Star Duo/Trio Division, Dance Expression came in first for “Tell Him,” and third for “When You’re Smiling.” In the Junior Rising Star Small Group Division, the troupe won first place for “Sacred Road.” And in the Junior Rising Star Large Group Division, Dance Expression cleaned up, placing in the top four spots for four different numbers. Moving up in age, Dance Expression won second place in the Teen Rising Star Large Group Division. Dance Expression continued to earn accolades throughout the event, earning more top spots in the Junior Xccelerated Duo/Trio, and Junior Xccelerated Small Group Division, among others.

The group’s choreography won an award for the 12 and under “Xccelerated” groups for the jazz piece “Hit Me with a Hot Note,” which was choreographed by Yvonne Setlock. A rendition of “No More I Love Yous,” which was performed for the Teen Xccelerated Challenge group, received a second place Xcalibur Award.

Additional information and a complete list of awards can be found at DanceExpression.com.