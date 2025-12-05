YMCA Sporting Clays event raises $66K

The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges raised a net total of $66,000 at its second annual Sporting Clays fundraiser on Oct. 27 at the Hudson Farm Club in Andover, supporting the expansion of mental health programs across the Metro Y.

The event drew 46 participants for a day of outdoor activities and networking. The schedule included a welcome luncheon, ceremonial cannon firing, shooting lessons, a sporting clays tournament, and an evening cocktail reception with dinner and a live auction. Attendees included both novice and experienced shooters, all united in supporting the Y’s efforts to improve access to health and wellness resources.

“We are thrilled by the incredible support from our participants, sponsors, and volunteers at this year’s Sporting Clays event,” said Deborah Kessler, the Metro YMCA’s chief development officer. “It’s inspiring to see our community come together in such a meaningful way to ensure families have access to the mental health care and resources they need to thrive.”

Proceeds will support mental health initiatives at all six Metro Y branches, including staff training, youth development, and community-based programs. More than 400 staff members have earned certifications in Mental Health First Aid, the Nurtured Heart Approach®, or QPR Suicide Prevention.