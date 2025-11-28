Philipp named YMCA president

The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, a leading non-profit organization serving Bergen, Essex, and Sussex counties, is proud to announce the appointment of Edward G. Philipp as its new president and chief executive officer, effective January 2027.

Philipp, who currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Richard K. Gorab, who is retiring in December of 2026 after 43 years of dedicated leadership.

In this role, Philipp will oversee all operations for the Metro Y’s six branches, providing visionary and strategic leadership while ensuring the Y upholds its mission and continued impact, community relevance, and financial sustainability.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO and continue building on the strong foundation laid by Rick Gorab,” said Philipp. “I look forward to working with our staff, Board, and community partners to drive innovation, expand our programs, and deepen our impact across the region.”

Philipp brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the YMCA movement, with a proven record of driving growth, operational excellence, and community impact. Since joining the Metro YMCA in 2015, he has led significant expansion and financial recovery, including guiding the Association from pandemic losses to a strong surplus. His efforts have strengthened fundraising, improved member satisfaction, and advanced customer service initiatives.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to appoint Ed Philipp as the next President and CEO of the Metro YMCA of the Oranges. Ed’s an exceptional leader who is deeply committed to the Y’s mission. His proven ability to drive growth and innovation makes him the ideal person to guide the Y into the future,” said Peter Tanella, Board Chair. “We are confident that under his leadership, the Metro Y will continue to strengthen communities and expand its impact for years to come.”

Philipp has named Brian Sheafer as his successor and Sheafer will assume the role of Senior VP and COO in January 2027. A formal announcement will follow.