Wallkill Valley students earn top honors at Warren Hills art show

Students from Wallkill Valley Regional High School earned multiple awards at the first annual Warren Hills Invitational Art Show held March 4.

Fabrizio Amado placed third in 2D Media/Open for his reduction linoleum block print triptych titled “I’ll Be Your Plastic Toy.” Tyvioan Griffin placed third in 3D Sculpture for his fused glass tray, “Ember.”

Julianna Capriglione earned second place in Ceramics for her relief sculpture “Eat.” Amado also placed second in Photography for his work titled “Margaret.” Kayley Pignataro received second place in Painting for her acrylic piece “Bear.” Diamond Alvarado earned first place in Painting for her acrylic work, “La Herencia de mis Valores.”

In addition, the Maine College of Art & Design awarded scholarships to several Wallkill students. Griffin received a scholarship valued at $21,000 per year for four years, totaling $84,000. Capriglione, Amado and Pignataro each received scholarships valued at $22,000 per year for four years, totaling $88,000. Alvarado received a scholarship valued at $23,000 per year for four years, totaling $92,000.