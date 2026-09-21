Wallkill Valley senior selected for MIT research conference

Wallkill Valley Regional High School senior Samuel Tobachnick participated in the New Jersey Governor’s School for Engineering at Rutgers University this summer and was part of a team whose collaborative project was selected for the MIT IEEE Undergraduate Research Conference.

The Governor’s School program brought together students for an intensive engineering experience that included collaborative research and project development.

Tobachnick and his peers worked together on a project that was selected for the conference, which provides an opportunity for students and researchers to present engineering and technology research.

According to Wallkill Valley officials, it is unusual for high school students to be invited to participate in a conference where many presenters are affiliated with colleges or universities.

Tobachnick’s participation in the Governor’s School and the project selection provided him with an opportunity to work alongside other students and gain experience in engineering research beyond the high school level.