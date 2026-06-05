Wallkill Valley juniors selected for prestigious New Jersey Governor’s School programs

Two Wallkill Valley Regional High School juniors have been selected to participate in the prestigious New Jersey Governor’s School summer programs, earning recognition among the state’s top students in science and engineering.

Luke Nathan was selected for the Governor’s School in the Sciences at Drew University, while Samuel Tobachnick was chosen for the Governor’s School of Engineering and Technology at Rutgers University.

The Governor’s School programs are among the most competitive academic opportunities available to high school students in New Jersey. Each high school in the state may nominate one junior for each program, and fewer than 100 students statewide are selected annually for each program following an extensive admissions process.

During the monthlong residential programs, students live on campus and collaborate with peers from across New Jersey while working alongside university faculty, researchers and industry experts. Participants engage in advanced coursework, research and project-based learning designed to expand their knowledge and skills in their respective fields.

Nathan and Tobachnick will spend the summer immersed in challenging academic experiences that provide opportunities for intellectual growth, innovation and collaboration with some of the state’s highest-achieving students.

School officials said the selections reflect the students’ academic excellence, dedication and potential as future leaders in science and engineering.