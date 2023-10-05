4 seek one seat on Wallkill Valley board

Four people are running for one seat representing Hardyston on the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education.

The candidates are Michael Davina, Zachery Dora, incumbent Jacqueline Elmo and Brian Tobachnick.

Traci Dressner and board vice president Virginia Jones are unopposed in their bids to represent Franklin and Hamburg, respectively, on that school board.

MICHAEL DAVINA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for a seat on the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education because I believe that every student deserves access to a high-quality education.

As a parent of three children who attend Hardyston Middle School and Wallkill Valley High School and coming from a family of educators, I understand the challenges that students and teachers face in our education system.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. I will work with the administration to promote a curriculum that is academically rigorous and prepares our students for success in the 21st century. This includes ensuring that our students have access to the latest technologies and resources necessary for their success and promoting innovative programs that help our students develop critical thinking skills, problem-solving abilities and creativity.

I also believe that providing a comprehensive education that includes both academic and real-world skills is critical.

2. Having qualified teachers who receive the resources and support they need to help students thrive. I will support policies that attract and retain the best educators and ensure they have the resources they need to succeed.

3. I believe that we need to invest in our schools to improve infrastructure, enhance technology, and support extracurricular activities that promote physical fitness, teamwork and leadership.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My experience as a parent, business owner and community volunteer has prepared me well for this role. I hold a degree in engineering from NJIT and am a licensed professional engineer in multiple states.

I have volunteered at my children’s schools, Cub Scouts, and coaching both soccer and baseball. As a business owner, I have vast experience with budgeting and contract negotiations and also understand the importance of collaboration and teamwork.

I am committed to assisting the administration in creating excellent education opportunities for all students and bringing my passion, experience and commitment to the school board.

ZACHERY DORA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

As a lifelong resident of Hardyston and a proud product of our school system, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of education in our town.

My goal is to ensure that every student has access to the same high-quality education that I received.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Expanding educational opportunities: I am committed to enhancing and diversifying our curriculum. Programs such as the various AP classes, woodshop, engineering and auto set us apart, and I will work to expand such offerings. These unique programs not only enrich our students’ lives but also give them a competitive edge in today’s world.

Fiscal responsibility: We all know the importance of managing our resources wisely. I’ll work to balance our budget and allocate funds efficiently to provide the best education while being mindful of taxpayers.

Strengthening the parent-teacher relationship: Collaboration between parents and teachers is essential for student success. I’ll work to foster a strong partnership, ensuring that parents and teachers can work together to support our students.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My unique blend of experiences and qualifications uniquely equips me for this role.

As a Wallkill alum, a former substitute teacher and currently the advocacy director for Jersey 1st, I have a deep understanding of the educational system.

My time as a substitute teacher provided valuable insights into our school’s daily operations, while my role at Jersey 1st allowed me to collaborate with organizations and legislators to understand education in New Jersey.

These experiences motivate me to run for the Board of Education, where I can help shape the future of our school.

Background and qualifications

My educational background and my advocacy experience position me as a qualified candidate for the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education.

With the motto “Empowering Education,” I’m committed to ensuring that every student receives a top-tier education, enabling them to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Together, we can make Wallkill Valley an even better place to learn and grow.

JACQUELINE ELMO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

I graduated from Wallkill and my daughter will be going there in a couple of years!

By serving on the board, I will continue to improve programming for the future of our students.

Curriculum and instruction are a top priority to ensure our children become college- and career-ready.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I will continue to make sound financial, personnel and curriculum decisions geared toward the students’ best interests if I am re-elected.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Currently, I am a board member representing Hardyston Township. This year, I am on the Personnel, Financial and Curriculum Committees.

Having over a year of experience as a WVRHS board member makes me a great candidate for re-election.

Background and qualifications

I am a special-education teacher and understand what it means to put students first!

BRIAN TOBACHNICK

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

As a parent of a senior and freshman at Wallkill, I attend every board meeting. I am looking to bring a fresh perspective to the board and to work with my fellow board members to meet all needs of our students, parents and other members of our community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

A focus on academic excellence: I will promote the importance of education and challenging all students at their own level.

Full transparency, community involvement and communication: Introduce budget workshops to Wallkill in January-March, where budget plans are presented to the board and community members, giving all stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions, provide support, express concerns and impact the direction of the final budget proposal in the months leading to budget approval and submission.

Address concerns surrounding student connectivity: Work with fellow board members on school policies and regulations to provide the framework for student Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity before, during and after school hours.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am an involved parent and active participant in Wallkill Valley board meetings with a deep understanding of what students, parents and other members of the community are looking for.

This, along with my previous experience as an elected member of the Hamburg Boro Board of Education and training from the New Jersey School Boards Association, have prepared me to be an effective board member from Day 1 and a true representative of my community.

Background and qualifications

I was elected to the Hamburg Boro Board of Education in 2018 and served until I moved to Hardyston in July 2020.

I have experience working as a team to make important decisions and the training to do it the right way.

The importance of education and challenging every student at their level has been instilled in me from a young age. My family has supported these ideas for generations and my mother, uncle and wife are all career educators.

I have chosen to champion these values through service on my local Board of Education and as an active parent and community member.