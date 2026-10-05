Wallkill Valley hosts annual fall vendor and crafter show

Wallkill Valley Regional High School hosted its 13th annual Fall Vendor & Crafter Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the school, 10 Grumm Road, Hamburg.

More than 50 crafters, artisans and specialty vendors participated, offering handmade crafts, seasonal gifts, home décor and other items.

Admission was free. The indoor event was held rain or shine, giving shoppers an opportunity to browse local products and begin their holiday shopping.

Proceeds from the show benefited the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Music Department and supported its programs and activities for students.

Organizers invited the community to attend, shop with local vendors and support the school’s music programs.