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Wallkill Valley hosts annual fall vendor and crafter show

Hamburg. More than 50 vendors will offer handmade crafts, seasonal gifts and specialty items Saturday at Wallkill Valley Regional High School, with proceeds benefiting the school’s music department.

Wallkill Valley Regional High School /
| 05 Oct 2026 | 01:15
    Fran Weiss of Hambug shops for a bag.
    Fran Weiss of Hambug shops for a bag. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    CAssidy White and Dylan Alba of Vernon shop at one of the tables.
    CAssidy White and Dylan Alba of Vernon shop at one of the tables. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Brian and Mary Feuer of Hamburg pose in front of a table.
    Brian and Mary Feuer of Hamburg pose in front of a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Wallkill Valley Regional High School hosted its 13th annual Fall Vendor & Crafter Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the school, 10 Grumm Road, Hamburg.

More than 50 crafters, artisans and specialty vendors participated, offering handmade crafts, seasonal gifts, home décor and other items.

Admission was free. The indoor event was held rain or shine, giving shoppers an opportunity to browse local products and begin their holiday shopping.

Proceeds from the show benefited the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Music Department and supported its programs and activities for students.

Organizers invited the community to attend, shop with local vendors and support the school’s music programs.