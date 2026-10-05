Wallkill Valley baseball Strike Out Cancer game raises support for senior

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School baseball program hosted its second annual Strike Out Cancer game Saturday, bringing together local first responders, students, families and community members to support senior Cayden Collins, who is battling leukemia.

The Wallkill Valley Police Department defeated the Valley Boys, 5-4, in the friendly matchup, earning bragging rights after losing last year’s game. Andy Norman of the Hardyston Police Department was named the game’s MVP.

The event was launched last year and returned following a strong community response. The game featured the Valley Boys against local police and firefighters in a competition designed to raise awareness and support for Collins and his family.

“The Strike Out Cancer game is about so much more than baseball,” Wallkill Valley varsity baseball coach Connor Kopnik said. “It’s about showing up for one another, supporting a student and family we care deeply about and reminding them that they are not walking this journey alone.”

The event also featured its first Home Run Derby, won by Wallkill Valley senior varsity player Luca Rastello. Dream Donuts and Drive By Grill provided food and refreshments.

Mayor Stan Kula’s administration issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 3, 2026, Wallkill Valley Baseball Strike Out Cancer Day.